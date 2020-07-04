Victim in critical condition after stabbing in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a female was in critical condition after a stabbing Saturday morning in North Memphis.

Officers responded to 1346 Vollintine Ave. at 6 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police haven’t released her age.

No suspect information was available.

