Victim: Husband was gathering clothes to move out before deadly machete attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have been released following a deadly machete attack in Nutbush.

According to the police report, investigators spoke with the Ledis Sanchez’ wife who said that her husband was going to move out of their Vernon Avenue home. He returned over the weekend to collect his things, and that’s when he allegedly grabbed a machete from the closet and began swinging.

Authorities said he attacked both his wife and her 18-year-old daughter Sierra Howard.

The mother was able to escape and ran outside to get help.

She sustained a fracture to her skull and injuries to her arms and hands during the attack. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Her daughter was pronounced dead on the scene.

