Victim crashes car into fire station after North Memphis double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting victim seeking help crashed his car into a fire station in North Memphis, police said.

The fire station is located on Chelsea Avenue near Lambert Street.

That victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

A second victim was found shot less than a mile away at Peres and Fairfax. That person was taken to the hospital and is said to be in very critical condition.

It’s believed both victims were shot in that area.

Police said they do not have any suspects in this case. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.