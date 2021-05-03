Venezuelan man killed in single-vehicle crash on Spur in Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park troopers confirmed one person died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the Spur.

Rangers responded to a reported crash on the Spur near Caney Creek Road at 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 2. Gian Montano Spagnolo, 25, of Venezuela, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a park release, Spagnolo was traveling south on the Spur when he lost control of the car and veered off the roadway. striking multiple trees.





Photo: Great Smoky Mountains National Park Public Affairs Office

Spagnolo was the only occupant of the vehicle and speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

Spagnolo had been living and working in Sevier County.