Vehicle strikes 3 Notre Dame students, killing 2, in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A vehicle struck three University of Notre Dame students, killing two of them, early Saturday in the northern Indiana city that’s home to the university’s campus.

South Bend police say the vehicle hit three pedestrians before crashing into a house just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Police said the driver was cooperating with investigators.

Notre Dame president the Rev. John Jenkins identified the 19-year-old students who died as Valeria Espinel from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and Olivia Lara Rojas from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the roadway intersection where the students were struck does not have sidewalks.