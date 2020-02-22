Vehicle, people of interest in missing child case found — she’s still missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities said the vehicle they were looking for in the case of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has been found, but the child is still missing.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the gray BMW car they were looking for was found in Wilkes County, North Carolina.

TBI was also looking for people of interest to talk to about the case, who were found as well. Evelyn Boswell is still missing.

Please continue to share her photo. Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/5hvZDb7iVD — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 22, 2020

No charges have been filed in this case.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Boswell on Feb. 19 after her family came forward and told authorities they had not seen her in two months.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Boswell should call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.