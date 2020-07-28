Vehicle of missing Florida mom, daughter last seen in Memphis area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The search for the St. Petersburg mother and daughter last seen Wednesday has now expanded several states.

Angela Jolley and her daughter Alexis haven’t been seen since Wednesday night. They have, however, been spotted multiple times by cameras at their home, the bank, and highways across the Southeastern United States.

Detective Kevin Haemmelmann said Angela Jolley was supposed to be at work Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m. When she wasn’t, her supervisor called police to report her missing.

Detectives responded to the Jolleys’ residence where they conducted an emergency ping order to locate the women’s phones. The devices were both found inside the house.

At 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Haemmelmann said Angela and Alexis were spotted on camera outside their home cleaning out the car and loading the dogs in it. Haemmelmann said the mother and daughter then drove to a drive-through ATM at GTE Financial.

Police say this is Angela Jolley without her wig taking cash out at ATM across from the their St Pete. home 20 mins after she was scheduled to report to work at the Bay Pines VA Thursday morning. Detective says daughter Alexis in the car, too. @WFLA https://t.co/8BoiPIl1ar pic.twitter.com/9134sVxkbw — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) July 28, 2020

Angela was captured on camera at the ATM making a withdraw and moving things around in her bank account.

At 11:29 a.m. that same day, the vehicle was captured on camera just outside Valdosta Georgia heading northbound on Interstate 75.

At 4:35 p.m., their car was captured heading west on Interstate 20 toward Alabama.

At 7:23 p.m., it was seen on Highway 82 in Columbus, Mississippi. Haemmelmann said somewhere between there and Memphis, Tennessee the vehicle stopped for the night.

St. Pete PD

The St. Petersburg Police Dept. has reached out to multiple cities in Mississippi about the mom and daughter. Haemmelmann said Miss. detectives have been placing fliers and canvasing motels around the route they believe the women traveled.

The last time their vehicle was spotted was Friday as it exited Mississippi and entered Tennessee just south of Memphis on Interstate 55.

Haemmelmann had the following message for Angela and Alexis:

“We are not looking to bring you back, we are not looking to tell anybody where you are. What I need you to do if you are out there is to call me and tell me you are okay so we can stop searching.”

Police believe the two women are in a 2018 Toyota Camry with Florida tag Y33DGE.

A Facebook page was set up with pictures of Angela and Alexis, as well as the two dogs, in hopes someone will recognize them or to post any updates on the search for them.

If you know their whereabouts, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

LATEST STORIES: