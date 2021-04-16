Vanderbilt expanding work with undiagnosed diseases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt University Medical Center is launching a new program to increase the number of patients with undiagnosed diseases that it can help each year.

The Nashville, Tennessee, medical center already works with the National Institutes of Health’s Undiagnosed Diseases Network. Now it is creating its own Vanderbilt Center for Undiagnosed Diseases program as well. The new program should allow Vanderbilt to more than double the number of patients it can see each year.

According to Vanderbilt, there are millions of Americans with undiagnosed diseases. Not all patients who participate in the program will end up with an answer, but Vanderbilt’s doctors use the most advanced technology available.