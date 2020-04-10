Vanderbilt data supports flattening curve, but says Tennessee’s COVID-19 problems could drag on for weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center say we are seeing a slowing of COVID-19 infections, new projections suggest Tennessee’s COVID-19 problems could drag on for several more weeks.

The university has released new data showing hospitalizations may not peak until June under the current social distancing efforts. In a best case scenario, Vanderbilt says the number of people in hospitals won’t come down until mid-May at the earliest.

At the current rate of new infections, Tennessee may see 5,000 people in hospitals by June, which could overwhelm the state’s hospitals.

Researchers say hospitals would “almost certainly” be overwhelmed if stay home orders were lifted too soon.

Vanderbilt plans to release more information about its data in the coming days.