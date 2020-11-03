Vandals spray-paint Kansas City’s WWI Memorial with anti-voting message

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City WWI Memorial was tagged with anti-voting graffiti Tuesday morning.

Police were at the site of the incident as workers covered up the message with blue tarp. The museum is also a polling place.

“DON’T VOTE!” the spray-painted writing states. “FIGHT FOR REVOLUTION.”

The graffiti also includes a picture of a hammer and sickle. The symbol most commonly refers to communism, first adopted in the Russian Revolution.

Officials with the National WWI Museum responded with a statement on Twitter, saying they “condemn this attempt at voter intimidation.”

“Our democracy is something that generations of veterans, including those in WWI, have fought to defend,” the tweet states.

This morning our stonework was defaced. We are proud to be a polling location & condemn this attempt at voter intimidation. Our democracy is something that generations of veterans, including those in WWI, have fought to defend. We hope you’ll vote today & make your voice heard. pic.twitter.com/yP03KKfTbX — National WWI Museum (@TheWWImuseum) November 3, 2020