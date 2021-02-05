Vaccination site at SWTCC’s Whitehaven campus to open Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is set to open another Covid vaccination site on the campus of Southwest Tennessee Community College in Whitehaven on Friday.

Appointments at the location are booked solid for the rest of the month, but the location will go a long way in helping to get people vaccinated. Vaccination efforts are also underway at local Walmarts, the Pipkin Building and at the Cherokke Health System offices on Frayser Boulevard and American Way.

According to the state, more than 72,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Shelby County. The county is reportedly trailing other big metro areas like Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent a team of 26 people to the Mid-South t help input data to help the county know day-to-day how many doses of the vaccine has been given.