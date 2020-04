MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vacant home was intentionally set on fire in South Memphis early Thursday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department said heavy fire could be seen coming from the home in the 1200 block of Dunnavant Street when first responders arrived around 4 a.m.

No one was injured.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set in the living room.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.