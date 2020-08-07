Vacant Orange Mound home goes up in flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An eyesore in one Orange Mound neighborhood went up in flames early Friday morning and neighbors told WREG they were afraid something like this was going to happen.

People who live on Pendleton told WREG’s Melissa Moon someone a man has been squatting at the home for at least a year. Some time back the city boarded up the house and put signs up warning people to stay out, but it didn’t stop the man.

On Friday, the home went up in flames.

“I was up all night until they left. I wanted to make sure it was out. I knew it would get mine on fire,” said Terry Stevenson.

One firefighter was injured in the incident but he is expected to be okay.

Now, neighbors said there’s only one thing to do with what remains of the house.

“Tear it down.”

WREG contacted the city and are waiting to find out if the house will be torn down.