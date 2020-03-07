UTHSC suspends international travel for students indefinitely

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center must cancel any overseas trips related to school work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

UTHSC Chancellor Steve J. Schwab sent a letter to students on Saturday.

The letter says any university-affiliated travel in March needs to be canceled and international travel beyond March is suspended indefinitely.

‘…will reimburse all costs not covered by travel insurance for impacted students, faculty and staff. Please do not purchase tickets for a university-sponsored experience,” the letter said.

Students that are already abroad are being directed to follow the CDC guidelines on how to handle the virus, which may involve a 14 day quarantine at home.

The school says it will continue to keep students updated as world health officials continue to figure out how to contain the virus.