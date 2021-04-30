UTHSC pharmaceutical professor among arrests in Memphis drug raid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A professor of pharmaceutical sciences at University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center is one of nine people arrested in a drug raid this week, WREG has uncovered.

The raid happened Wednesday at a home in Parkway Village.

Dr. Georgi Petkov, who is listed on UTHSC’s website as a chair of the pharmaceutical sciences department, is one of those facing charges.

Sources tell us the Georgi Petkov seen in a mugshot with an injury to his chin is the same man seen on the UTHSC website.

Georgi Petkov

Petkov is looking at a list of drug-related charges including possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Reports show at least 20 officers stormed the Parkway Village home with a drug-sniffing dog, discovering an assortment of drugs including crack and cocaine. They also found guns.

During their raid, officers reported Petkov initially resisted arrest, officers struggled to take him in.

Neighbors we talked to said the house is a nuisance in the neighborhood. We uncovered previous incidents seeming to back up their claims.

In October, police tell us a man was shot and killed inside the home.

In of January 2020, officers showed up after being told a man had a heart attack, but discovered he had actually been shot.

An article from UTHSC we found said Petkov joined their staff in 2017 with an impressive scholarly background.

We went to Petkov’s listed Germantown address Friday. We tried to speak with someone at the home multiple times but our requests were ignored.

So far, UTHSC is not commenting