UT to return to ‘fully in-person’ campus starting in fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee has announced that it will return to a “fully in-person campus experience” in Knoxville starting in the fall.

According to a Thursday news release, this will include in-person teaching in classrooms at capacity, normal campus housing, reopening dining halls and allowing more fans at athletic events.

The Knoxville campus moved its classes online last March after spring break around the same time the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The university has since partially reopened with reduced capacity in residence halls and classrooms.