UT-Knoxville suspends study abroad program for the 2020 fall semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville will not offer education abroad programs for the upcoming fall 2020 semester.
All programs with a start date during the fall 2020 semester have been canceled or postponed until spring 2021.Students should talk with their academic advisors regarding their fall semester plans and contact their Programs Abroad Office Coordinator, email volsabroad@utk.edu, or call (865) 974-3177 with questions.A University of Tennessee press release
University officials announced changes to its fall academic calendar in May while developing new safety measures to prioritize “the health and safety of our campus community” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. UT announced a three-phase plan to get employees back to work in late April.
UT-Knoxville entered phase one of its reopening plan on May 11.
RELATED: Peyton Manning surprises students in University of Tennessee online class
