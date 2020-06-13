UT-Knoxville suspends study abroad program for the 2020 fall semester

(CNN) -- Amid unprecedented civil unrest in response to police brutality across the country, President Donald Trump's campaign is offering a onesie for babies on its website with the words "Baby Lives Matter" in the script and style of the "Black Lives Matter" movement logo.

The onesies are designed to highlight the President's support for the anti-abortion movement. They were originally offered as a promotion around the March for Life in January and remain available for purchase for $18, listed as a "limited edition" item. Trump is the first US president in history to speak at the march, an annual protest in Washington against abortion rights, since the historic Roe v. Wade decision was handed down in 1973.