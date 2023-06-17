KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been indicted after he was accused of assaulting a man who allegedly entered the wrong apartment.

McCollough of Georgia was charged with felony aggravated assault after an Oct. 9 incident in which he allegedly assaulted a man who told investigators he had entered the wrong apartment (McCollough’s), in the wrong building, after having been drinking. The man, Zion Spencer, accused McCollough of punching him and causing him to fall down the stairs of a Knoxville apartment complex.

McCollough will be arraigned on July 26.

This indictment comes nearly seven months after the case was bound over to a grand jury in November. A preliminary hearing was held on Nov. 10, where both McCollough and Spencer both took the stand to give the court their statements under oath about what happened. Read what happened in the hearing by clicking here.

McCollough served as a defensive captain in Tennessee’s first four games in the 2022 season. He missed the games against Alabama UT-Martin, but he suited up for games against Kentucky on Oct. 29 and Georgia on Nov. 5. In October 2022, McCollough was cleared of violating the University of Tennessee’s Code of Conduct, according to attorney Chloe Akers.