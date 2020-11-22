USPS letter carrier stabbed near Midtown; investigators ask for public’s help to find suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is calling on the public to help them identify the individual who is suspected of stabbing a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November, 18, around 10 in the morning in the 400 block of Boston Street in the Lundee neighborhood, which is near Midtown. Investigators said after the assault, the Letter Carrier was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and she was released a short time later.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the suspect was last seen running southbound on Boston Street toward Baltimore Street.

(Click below to view the reward poster of the alleged suspect)



The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for this assault.

If you have any information about this suspect please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”).

All information will be kept strictly confidential.