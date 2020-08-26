US service members injured in encounter with Russian convoy in Syria

US military crewmembers of an armored vehicle were injured following an altercation with a Russian military convoy Tuesday in Syria, according to several US officials.

The service members were injured when a Russian vehicle apparently deliberately collided with the American one, causing the crew to suffer concussion-like injuries, according to the officials. Initial reports indicate as many as four Americans may have been injured.

The officials said a Russian military helicopter flew low and fast over the area in a tactic that is often used by military forces to try to disperse personnel on the ground.

Despite US military leadership at the highest levels being aware of the incident within a short time of it occurring, the Pentagon has still not publicly acknowledged that Americans were hurt, the officials said.