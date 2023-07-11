MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement leaders are continuing to discuss the issue of violent crime in Memphis. The latest conversation happened Tuesday with the Director of the US Marshals Service, Ronald Davis.

He says this isn’t an issue unique to Memphis. He’s seeing a spike in violent crime all across the country. During today’s meeting, he says, they were able to identify some ways to help the situation here in the bluff city.

Davis met with city leaders including Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief CJ Davis this afternoon about how to better coordinate efforts between federal and local law enforcement.

They identified problems unique to Memphis, and discussed possible solutions, particularly, how to identify the people who actually commit violence without causing damage to the rest of the community.

“After meeting with a lot of community leaders and meeting the law enforcement leaders in this area and this region, it is crystal clear that people are working together to try and enhance safety. There are a lot of lessons learned, but that doesn’t diminish the challenges that we face,” said Davis.