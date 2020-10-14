US Marshals make arrest in CiCis Pizza shooting incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — US Marshals arrested Henry Terrell Page, the alleged CiCis Pizza shooter back in August.
Page was arrested earlier today by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
On Aug 25. there was a shooting incident at the CiCis Pizza in Poplar Plaza. . U.S Marshals said two days later, an arrest warrant was issued for Page in connection with this event for one count of Aggravated Assault and 22 counts of Reckless Endangerment.
U.S. Marshals said Page was tracked by the Task Force to an apartment at the 2400 block of Hillview., and they were helped by officers from MPD Airways Station.
Page was taken into custody without incident, and is being held at the Shelby County Jail.
“The community has zero tolerance for events that put large numbers of people in jeopardy,” Tyreece Miller, U.S. Marshal, said. “The Marshals Service was glad to help in apprehending this fugitive.”
