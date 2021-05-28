US Marshals arrest Georgia murder suspect in Memphis; second suspect still at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man charged in a Georgia slaying has been arrested in Tennessee.

The Marshals Service said Thursday that a fugitive task force has arrested Julian Netters at a home on Jeffries Cove in Memphis.

A murder warrant had been issued for Netters in connection with the fatal shooting of Shaquon Mckensey on April 24 in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Netters will be extradited to Georgia to face charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities said Josiah Netters – wanted in connection to a Georgia carjacking- was also arrested at the home along with Chanty Netters-Brown. She was charged as an accessory after the fact.

Investigators are looking for another man named Deaivan Netters suspected of being involved in the Georgia killing.