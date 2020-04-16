US coronavirus death totals compiled by CDC will now include ‘probable’ cases

EMTs wearing protective equipment carry a patient into Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. If the city is to reduce and maintain low-level transmission, testing will be crucial to identify new cases and trace patients’ social contacts so that they may be isolated or quarantined, officials have said. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now counting “probable” cases of coronavirus among its tabulations, according to the agency’s website.

The inclusion of such cases will add thousands to the total number of patients and deaths by including people who didn’t have a positive test but showed signs of having the virus.

It comes after the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists suggested the CDC and state health departments add probable cases.

Previously, the CDC was only counting cases that had been confirmed by them or cases where the agency had yet to confirm a test done by a local or private entity.

A probable case or death is defined as one that meets clinical criteria such as symptoms and evidence of the disease with no lab test confirming Covid-19. It can also be classified as a probable case if there are death or other vital records listing coronavirus as a cause. A third way to classify it is through presumptive laboratory evidence and either clinical criteria or evidence of the disease.

New York City’s Health Department said Tuesday it is now reporting “probable” Covid-19 deaths of individuals who have not been tested for the coronavirus but are presumed to be positive. The 4,059 probable cases pushed the death toll in New York City to nearly 11,000 victims.

“The fact is, we have to be honest and always acknowledge the full impact,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN’s “New Day.”

“We think it is smart and really fair to those families and to everyone to say, look, a lot of these deaths … the medical professionals … they couldn’t confirm it was Covid because there wasn’t time do a test but they thought that’s what it was.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state will begin counting probable deaths, based on the CDC’s guidance.

The CDC count is 605,390 cases of novel coronavirus in the United States and 24,582 people deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University — data used by CNN — at least 637,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in the US, and 28,364 people have died.

The US recorded its highest number of coronavirus deaths in a day Tuesday after several days in which the death toll had fallen or was nearly flat.

The daily death toll was 2,405 on Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.