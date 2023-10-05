KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two American service members were killed and a dozen others were injured Monday when a U.S. Army vehicle flipped over at a training area in Alaska.

Fort Wainwright confirmed the two soldiers’ deaths in a social media post shared late Wednesday.

The post stated that Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans and Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, were the soldiers killed in Monday’s vehicle accident in the Yukon Training Area.

Evans, 23, of Knoxville, Tennessee joined the Army in July 2020 and after training at Fort Moore, Georgia, arrived in Alaska in January 2021, the post stated.

“This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Evans and Spc. Snowden. While we’re always challenged by the environment, we’re Arctic Angels, we overcome these challenges and accomplish our mission by being a team, and teams take care of one another, especially in times like these.

“There are resources available for our soldiers and families across Alaska, as we mourn those we lost and the soldiers and families still recovering.”

ABC News reported late Wednesday that one of the soldiers who was killed was from Knoxville.

Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Missouri, was identified as the other victim in a statement released by military officials.

According to the Associated Press, the single-vehicle crash happened as the soldiers headed to the Yukon Training Area near Salcha, or about 30 miles southeast of Fairbanks. An Army spokesperson told the AP that the driver lost control of the vehicle on a dirt road going into the training area.

“This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division,” Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Evans and Spc. Snowden.”

ABC News reported that eight of the soldiers involved were treated and released the same day while the other four remain in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation. The Yukon Training Area is just east of Eielson Air Force Base and about 30 miles from Fort Wainwright.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.