US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race

President Donald Trump (left) and President-elect Joe Biden (right). (Photos courtesy of Getty Image)

PHILADELPHIA — A federal appeals court in Philadelphia has rejected President Donald Trump’s latest effort to challenge the election results in a case expected to reach the U.S. Supreme Court if Trump appeals.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals echoed a string of other courts in finding his campaign offered no evidence of any election fraud.

Instead, the court said “the campaign’s claims have no merit.”

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani called the election process fraudulent during oral arguments in a lower court last week, but offered no proof.

Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee, wrote Friday that “calling an election unfair does not make it so.”