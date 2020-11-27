US agency investigating Tesla front suspension failures

FILE- This Sept. 30, 2016, file photo shows the logo of the Tesla model S at the Paris Auto Show in Paris, France. The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is looking into allegations that all three of Tesla’s electric vehicles can suddenly accelerate on their own. An unidentified person petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking for an investigation into the problem. The agency says the allegations include about 500,000 Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from the 2013 through 2019 model years. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

DETROIT — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that front suspensions can fail on nearly 115,000 Tesla electric vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 43 complaints that linkages near the ball joints can fail, allowing contact between the tire and wheel liner.

The probe announced Friday covers 2015 through 2017 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2017 Model X SUVs.

The agency says 32 owners complained of failures at low speeds, but 11 said the links failed on roads while traveling above 10 mph, including four at highway speeds.

The probe could lead to a recall.