Upper Mississippi River tops new listing of endangered waterways

GRAFTON, IL – JUNE 7: Flooding from the Mississippi River inundates a neighborhood on June 7, 2019 in Grafton, Illinois. Residents along Mississippi river are bracing for the expected arrival of the crest at near record levels on Friday. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The nation’s two largest rivers top a new listing of the most endangered waterways.

The Washington, D.C.-based conservation organization American Rivers on Tuesday released its list of the 10 most endangered waterways in the United States.

The Upper Mississippi River was cited as the most endangered, followed by the lower Missouri River.

For both rivers, American Rivers cited increasingly severe flooding driven by climate change.

Extreme flooding has become increasingly common on the Upper Mississippi.

Meanwhile, parts of the Missouri River saw record and near-record flooding last spring in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.