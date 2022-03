KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing 3-year-old girl that was reported missing Thursday afternoon has been found. Janiya Neal was found around 3:30 p.m. after she went missing around 1:30 p.m. from an apartment complex in North Knoxville.

Janiya Neal was reunited with her mother Thursday, March 3, 2022, after she went missing for two hours.

Knoxville Police searching for missing child. (WATE)

Knoxville Police responded to the 3000 block of Claudius Road and began an extensive search between Interstate 640 and Sharps Ridge, a heavily wooded area. The search went on for two hours before she was found.