UPDATE: Arkansas seeks the death penalty for Jory Worthen, suspect in Camden double homicide

CAMDEN Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 3/12/21 — The man charged in the murder of a mother and her young son in Camden is now facing the death penalty.

Jory Worthen is accused of allegedly killing his ex girlfriend, Alyssa Cannon, and her son in 2019. The state is seeking the death penalty because of the “cruel manner” of their deaths in addition to the age of the youngest victim, Braydon Ponder, was was 4 years old.

This is all according to documents filed in the Ouachita County Circuit Clerks Office. Worthen’s next court appearance is April 4th.

UPDATE: Jory Worthen, suspect in Camden double-homicide, returns to Arkansas

UPDATE: CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Jory Worthen, the man accused of double homicide in Camden last year is now being held without bond.

The Ouachita County judge made that ruling in Worthen’s first court appearance in Arkansas, Friday, October 16.

This comes a day after he was brought back to Camden after being on the run for 16 months.



Police are accusing him of the murders of his ex-girlfriend Alyssa Cannon and her son Braydon Ponder.

He is being charged with two counts of Capital Murder. He could be facing life in prison or the death penalty.

UPDATE: CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)(10/14/2020) — According to Camden Police, it is confirmed that Jory Worthen is expected to return to Arkansas Thursday, October 15th.

After sixteen months on the run, the U.S. Marshalls found him last week in California.

He is being accused of killing Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son Braydon Ponder.

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) (10/06/2020) — The Camden Police Department has announced that Jory Worthen, the suspect in a double homicide from 2019, has been arrested.

Worthen, who has been on the run for 16 months, was captured in Burbank, California by the U.S. Marshal Service. He was taken into custody following a brief foot chase.

Worthen is currently being held in the Los Angeles County Jail awaiting extradition back to Camden, Arkansas. Once back in Arkansas, Worthen will be held at the Ouachita County Detention Center on two counts of Capital Murder.

“Somebody asked me if I have had any sleep for the last 16 months and did I get it last night, and the answer to that is no. Until he is sitting in the Camden jail, then I will get some sleep,” said Chief Woody during the press conference.

According to Chief Woody, Worthen has been living in Burbank, California for the past 5 months under the alias Ronald Kleigler. Worthen was staying alone in different motel rooms during that time.

The investigation into the case is still on going and we will continue to follow this story as more information is made available.