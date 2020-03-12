UofM, TSU transition to online learning for rest of semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis is extending spring break through March 22 in “an effort to reduce risk on our campus and protect the health and safety of our community.”

During the break, staff and faculty will begin the transition to remote and virtual learning for the majority of courses and educational activities for the rest of the spring semester, the university said.

Students are encouraged to return home as classes transition to online learning. For those who can not, campus housing and dining will remain open.

There are some classes, like labs and performing arts, that will require face-to-face contact. Those classes may continue at the discretion of the Provost.

The university said instructors will be contacting students directly with more detailed instructions by March 20.

Several hours later, Tennessee State University announced they will also be transitioning to online classes beginning Monday, March 16.

The university said they are also suspending international travel through the end of April and will monitor domestic travel.