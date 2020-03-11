University of Tennessee suspends in-person classes at all campuses, moves classes online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd announced Wednesday that the university will temporarily suspend in-person classes at all of its campuses due to coronavirus.

This decision includes the UT Health Sciences Center in Memphis.

No confirmed cases of have been reported on any of the UT campuses, but the state of Tennessee has nine total cases.

This will begin March 23 for UTHSC. The school will then begin offering all face-to-face lecture classes online until further notice. Clinical hospital rotations will continue as usual.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our students,” Boyd said. “We are taking this preventative measure with all of our campuses that provide face-to-face instruction out of an abundance of caution.”

The university’s release said each campus will send out specific information to its campus community.

“While we do not want to create undue anxiety on our campuses, we firmly believe that suspending our in-person classes is a prudent and important measure to take given the current COVID-19 situation,” Boyd said.

The UT Chattanooga campus will suspend in-person classes until March 30. UT Knoxville and UT Martin will suspend in-person classes until April 3.