University of Mississippi reopens the Grove for 2021 games

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi is reopening the Grove for pregame and postgame parties during the 2021 football season.

It was closed during the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ole Miss Athletics Department made the announcement Tuesday. The department says details will be available before the season begins. The first home game is Sept. 11.

The Grove is a 10-acre spot in the heart of the Oxford campus. It traditionally attracts thousands of fans on game days.

