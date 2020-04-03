University of Memphis research center works on app to track social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pressure is on for the health department to track the coronavirus in Shelby County by finding those who may have come in contact with people who tested positive.

Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said dozens of people at the health department work to trace those individuals every day, but in order to keep anyone from slipping through the cracks, they need more help.

Haushalter said the University of Memphis is working on a possible solution to lighten the workload.

"The University of Memphis is working on an app that does allow for monitoring where people are and determining if people come in less than that six-feet contact," Haushalter said.

As of right now, not much information on the app has been released.

A spokesperson for the U of M confirmed one of the mobile sensor research centers at the university is working on an app that collects social crowding data that doesn't use any visual information.

He said it's still in its testing stages but should be ready for use soon.

Haushalter said the health department is eager to see how it can utilize the app, but there are some privacy concerns.

"Our position at the county level is to wait and see when that app is available and let the attorneys work through any concerns of the legalities of the app," Haushalter said.

Until then, Haushalter said she's looking for volunteers with medical experience to join her team.

Haushalter encouraged anyone to contact their physician and employer immediately if they feel they have come in contact with COVID-19.