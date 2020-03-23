University of Memphis professor dies from coronavirus

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, in Wisconsin, confirms Unversity of Memphis professor Dr. Lenard Wells died from the novel coronavirus on Saturday. | Photo credit: University of Memphis Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A University of Memphis professor is dead after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, in Wisconsin, confirms Dr. Lenard Wells died on Saturday.

Wells was a professor in the school’s Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Department Chair KB Turner released a statement sending condolences.

According to Turner, Wells created the school’s ‘Mock Crime Scene’ and perfected the ‘Mock Law Enforcement Interview Board.’

Wells began teaching at the university in 2013. Before coming to Memphis, he was appointed by then Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson to serve as the Parole Board Chief in Wisconsin. He also served as a lieutenant with the Milwaukee Police Department for 30 years.