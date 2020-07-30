University of Memphis president says classes will be fully virtual for first month of fall semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Classes at the University of Memphis will be fully virtual for the first month of fall semester, university President David Rudd announced Thursday.

The university will reassess whether the campus can return to some in-person or hybrid classes in September.

“The latest available data indicates unacceptable risk in Shelby County and Memphis for an immediate transition to a dense campus environment,” Rudd wrote. “Our ability to manage and effectively respond to COVID-19 risks are complicated by the current lack of widely available and reliable access to tests and timely test results.”

Some face-to-face instruction will take place in cases where virtual learning is not possible, including laboratories, clinical training, arts/music and engineering courses. Rudd said all face-to-face instruction will be conducted in small numbers and follow guidelines and protocols for safety.

Students will also be allow to return to campus, with significant restrictions.

As recently as July 15, the university said that the upcoming academic year would likely include small face-to-face instruction, hybrid and online learning, with reduced on-campus capacity, although officials said that plan would evolve as conditions changed.