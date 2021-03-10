University of Memphis president Rudd announces he’s leaving position

University of Memphis President M. David Rudd at the opening of a new pedestrian bridge on Southern Avenue in 2019.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis President M. David Rudd announced he will be stepping down from the position in 2022.

In a statement released Wednesday, Rudd said he’s leaving to continue teaching at the university.

“As a tenured member of the faculty, I have decided to return to the important work of teaching, scientific research and clinical care I set aside 15 years ago when I transitioned to senior administration,” he said.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside such dedicated people in service to our campus and community. I am proud of the work we have done together, the progress we have made, the positive impact we have had on our students and community, the lives we have helped change for the better and the foundation we have built that has positioned our University for years to come,” he said.

Rudd said he will stay on for a long as needed until a national search for his successor can be found.

The U of M said in a statement Rudd will leave in May 2022, take a year sabbatical, then move into a faculty role. Rudd is the university’s 12th president and has served since 2014.

My message to our campus today. pic.twitter.com/MAKJ0oVROX — Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) March 10, 2021

The university’s Board of Trustees will have a special-called meeting Wednesday at noon to discuss the presidential search process.