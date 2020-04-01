University of Memphis police investigate accidental death on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person died at the University of Memphis campus, and officials say it was accidental, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The university spokesperson said the death happened at Wilder Tower. The death is currently an active investigation, but the spokesperson said the death was accidental.

The person who died was not a U of M employee or student, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not confirm when the death happened.

The U of M cancelled most classes and moved many online due to COVID-19.