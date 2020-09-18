University of Memphis mascot TOM III dies at age 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis’s Bengal Tiger mascot TOM III has died at the age of 12.

According to the University of Memphis, TOM III was euthanized at his compound Friday morning after suffering from an illness all week. The university says he will be taken to the Memphis Zoo for an autopsy.

TOM III’s death comes three weeks after his 12th birthday, the university says.

TOM III was introduced at a press conference in November of 2008. His last appearance was the 2019 AAC Championship Game.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of TOM III,” said University of Memphis President M. David Rudd. “He was a majestic animal who brought so much joy to all of Tiger Nation. TOM III had some of the absolute best care, and I want to thank all of the people, especially the Highland Hundred, who have supported TOM III as well as the original TOM and TOM II for nearly 50 years. The TOMs have truly been wonderful ambassadors for the University of Memphis and will be dearly missed.”

The university has used a Bengal Tiger named TOM as its mascot since 1972. The university says the tradition has come to an end with TOM III’s passing.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of TOM III,” said University of Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch. “I will never forget his presence at home games and all the smiling faces he brought to so many people. I know TOM III received phenomenal care, and I want to thank everyone, especially Scott Forman. Scott and TOM III had an unbreakable bond. Special thanks to the Highland Hundred and our alumni who have completely provided for all three of our TOMs’ needs for nearly 50 years. It is a sad day for all Memphis Tigers.”

Scott Forman, TOM III’s handler, posted a statement on TOM III’s death on Twitter.

The light has left my life.



TOM III passed away this morning.



Statement: pic.twitter.com/KWfGTr4lsw — Scott Forman (@TOM_III_Guy) September 18, 2020