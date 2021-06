MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Memphian will be appearing on the CBS hit show “Jeopardy!” this week.

Trenton Woodley, a law student at the University of Memphis, will appear on the show scheduled for Friday, June 18.

If you’re a @jeopardy fan, you’ll want to make sure you tune in this Friday, June 18 @ 3:30 pm CST, as Memphis Law 3L Trenton Woodley will be a contestant on the show! Even more- this episode is hosted by @savannahguthrie from the @todayshow ! Good luck, Trenton! pic.twitter.com/KL2eIPLOUp — Univ. of Memphis Law (@memlawschool) June 16, 2021

The news comes a week after Memphian Verlinda Johnson Henning appeared on the show, winning the final round. She called the experience “surreal” and said it was a life-long dream to appear on the show.



“Jeopardy!” airs each day at 3:30 p.m. on WREG, Channel 3.