University of Memphis football player reportedly injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A University of Memphis football player was injured in a shooting, police say.

Officers responded at 10:45 Sunday night after a fight at a house on Spottswood Avenue, police say.

John Broussard, a defensive back for the Tigers, is listed in the police report as a victim. Police say he was shot in the leg.

Another man was also hurt. Another Tiger, Damonte Coxie, was listed as a witness.

A witness told police he was pulling into the driveway and observed about 10 people fighting in the street. When he went into the house he heard several gunshots.

WREG has reached out to the U of M for comment.

The Tigers are set to host Arkansas State at home Saturday.