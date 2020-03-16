University of Memphis considers postponing spring graduation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis may postpone spring graduation due to the threat of coronavirus.

Graduation was scheduled for May 9, but in a letter to faculty, staff and students Monday, U of M President David Rudd said the university is “exploring the option of postponing graduation.”

Rudd said the CDC is recommending that all events of 50 or more people be canceled over the next eight weeks, and that would include the U of M’s graduation day.

Rudd said the university would have a better idea on possible dates and would update students “in the coming weeks.”

The U of M is transitioning to online learning after spring break, which was extended due to the virus, ends March 22. Students would be contacted by Friday, March 20 with details on how their courses would be delivered, Rudd said.