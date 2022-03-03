MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon announced Thursday that they will soon begin providing fully funded college tuition to employees at over 140 universities across the U.S., including seven Tennessee colleges.
Those Tennessee colleges include:
- The University of Memphis
- Southwest Tennessee Community College
- Middle Tennessee State University
- University of Tennessee Chattanooga
- Chattanooga State Community College
- Motlow State Community College
- Volunteer State Community College
These benefits are part of Amazon’s Career Choice program which offers the tuition to employees for every year they work at Amazon. Employees are eligible after 90 days of employment.
