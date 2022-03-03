MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon announced Thursday that they will soon begin providing fully funded college tuition to employees at over 140 universities across the U.S., including seven Tennessee colleges.

Those Tennessee colleges include:

The University of Memphis

Southwest Tennessee Community College

Middle Tennessee State University

University of Tennessee Chattanooga

Chattanooga State Community College

Motlow State Community College

Volunteer State Community College

These benefits are part of Amazon’s Career Choice program which offers the tuition to employees for every year they work at Amazon. Employees are eligible after 90 days of employment.

To learn more about Amazon Career Choice, visit here.