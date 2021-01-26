Univ. of Arkansas student identified in fraternity house death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Michael Marron, 20, died in a bathroom at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) chapter at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Washington County Coroner Robert Morris confirmed to KNWA/FOX 24 about the student’s death but did not release the cause of death.

The University of Arkansas Police Department Captain Gary Crain said a call came in at 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, about a student “who had passed out in the bathroom at the fraternity.”

Police reported the student, now identified as Marron, as unresponsive when they arrived on scene at 110 N. Stadium Drive.

SAE DETAILS, ACCORDING TO THE UNIVERSITY’S WEBSITE

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) Chapter was founded on March 9, 1856, and established at the University of Arkansas on July 9, 1894. Three of the last 11 Governors of Arkansas have been SAEs and the Alpha Upsilon Chapter is the largest SAE chapter in the nation.

FAMOUS ALUMNI:

Mo Elliott

Gov. David Pryor

Sen. Mark Pryor

William Dillard