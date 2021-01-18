United Way of the MidSouth offers free tax filing services starting Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United Way of the MidSouth announced it will be preparing and filing taxes for low-to-moderate- income families starting Monday.

If your househald income was below $57,000 for 2020 you are eligible to take advantage of this free service, which will pair residents with IRS certified tax preparers.

“It’s important that Mid-Southerners understand how to file their taxes correctly to ensure they get the most out of their returns, especially when an even larger portion of our community is facing financial hardship during the pandemic,” said said Rev. Kenneth S. Robinson, M.D., President and CEO, United Way of the Mid-South. “More than ever, our United Way feels compelled to help our neighbors avoid predatory fees, claim maximal tax credits, and keep every dollar they receive in refunds.”

The free service will be available at 23 drive-thru locations and drop off sites across the Mid-South. For more information, contact the United Way.