Unemployed man in Memphis waiting for answers after Trump signs bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fate of thousands of Mid-Southerners’ unemployment benefits is now in limbo after benefits expired over the weekend.

Right now things are moving in a very uncertain direction, but with President Donald Trump’s signature on the latest COVID relief package there’s hope in the near future.

Na’Andre Pressley says he’s been waiting for his benefits long before they expired. He says he was laid off from his job back in August due to the pandemic.

“I got bills piling up. A family to take care of. How can you take care of your family when it’s hard?” Pressley asked.

He says he’s tried to find a new job but hasn’t had any luck. So, he eventually turned to the state for unemployment benefits. But, several past due bills later, he’s yet to hear anything from the state.

“I want answers really. I want to know why is it taking so long,” he said.

Pressley’s situation is like so many who reach out to WREG on a daily basis looking for those same answers.

However, they may have to wait a little longer for a resolution as unemployment benefits under the pandemic unemployment assistance program expired Saturday night.

This comes after President Trump initially refusal to sign the nation’s $1.4trillion federal funding bill which includes the $900 billion COVID relief package.

But on Sunday night, the president signed the bill, averting a nationwide shutdown.

The bill, backed by both Republicans and Democrats would give most single Americans $600 relief checks. Trump had requested that Congress increase the checks to $2,000 but Republicans refused.

“While our system is not perfect, this legislation funds important priorities that provide relief to West Tennessee businesses, healthcare workers, and struggling Americans,” Tennessee Republican Congressman David Kustoff said earlier.

Prior to president Trump’s signature, Tennessee Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen said via social media, “eviction moratoriums & unemployment are ending but #trump can’t possibly understand hard times. he’s playing golf &political games, when he should be signing relief & ensuring #gop votes for add’l $2000 checks.”

As for Pressley, he’s looking forward to whatever funding he can have in order to take care of his family.

“I need answers. I need somebody to call and let me know something,” he said.

The relief bill also includes hundreds of billions of dollars for small business loans, rental assistance and education funding, as well as extends the moratorium on evictions for another month.