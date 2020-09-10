Underground network fire blamed for downtown Memphis power outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said an underground network fire is responsible for a power outage that affected businesses and homes Thursday morning in downtown Memphis.

The fire began in the early morning hours at Second and Gayoso and resulted in a substation having to be shut down.

The substation provides power to several major businesses downtown including, AutoZone,

FedEx Forum, Civil Rights Museum and MLGW’s Administration Building.

All customers who are affected by this outage are expected to have power by noon.

MLGW’s outage map showed about 250 customers without power downtown as of 10 a.m.