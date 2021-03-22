UFOs spotted in Southaven?

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – A Southaven father and son believe they may have seen something from out this world above their neighborhood late Sunday night.

David Howell said he was getting something out of his car at the corner of Bridgewater and Hackberry when he looked up and saw a formation of several bright, round lights that appeared to be dancing in the sky.

“Everything went through mind. Is this UFOs or aliens,” Howell said.

Howell yelled for his father to come outside and began recording the lights on his cell phone. His father, James Howell, said they counted at least ten orbs in the sky and said they were too big to be drones.

“One of them was a lot bigger than than the other nine. They were going north/northwest and they would change positions, you know,” James Howell said.

The Howell’s neighborhood is just a few miles from the Memphis International Airport. In fact, jets were flying above us Monday afternoon.

We contacted the airport tower to see if someone could explain the lights but have not heard back from anyone. So far, we have not been able to speak to anyone with the FAA to find out if there were any drones in the area.

The Southaven Police department told us they had not received any calls about the lights. Memphis Police have not gotten back to us. The time stamp on David Howell’s cell phone shows the video was captured just after 10 p.m.

“I can’t believe nobody else got video or called and said, hey, we see something. It’s kind of strange,” David Howell said.

There has been a renewed interest in extraterrestrials in the United States. In 2020, The Pentagon released three videos taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with “Unidentified aerial phenomena.” Last Friday, Trump’s top intelligence official, John Ratcliff, told Fox News a report that could be released as early as June could detail “difficult to explain” UFO sightings.

Just last month, an American Airlines pilot reported what he described as a “long, cylindrical object” zoom over the jetliner he was flying in the skies above New Mexico.

David Howell said after what he saw above the trees on his street he’s a believer.

“I just think the universe is so big why would God only make us? I don’t know but that’s my thought. I find it hard to believe we are alone,” Howell said.

According to the UFO Stalker website, the last time a UFO was reported in Southaven was in 2017.