MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stimulus checks have become a lifeline for many people trying to make it through the pandemic.

But Bart Frazier learned quickly that the money you expect may not be coming.

“There is a crisis going on right now and I need that money to pay bills with,” Frazier said.

Frazier, a dad who is paying back child support, never got his first $1,200 stimulus.

“They took that $1,200 child support. They took that,” he said.

He did get the second $600 from the government, but he worries any more stimulus may again not come to him.

“There's a chance of this with third check if we get it. It's a chance of child support taking that. And I just feel that is really unfair for people like myself,” Frazier said. He admits he got behind in payments and was put in arrears, but he says his daughter is now over 18.

“She's 19, she's not in school. So therefore the money doesn't go to my daughter's mother or my daughter, it goes straight to the state. And I feel that, because of this pandemic that has caused a crisis, where I need that money to pay bills with, you know,” Frazier said.