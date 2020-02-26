U.S. service member tests positive for coronavirus in South Korea

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A soldier stationed at United States Forces Korea base tested positive for the coronavirus.
A USFK soldier stationed at Camp Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time a U.S. service member has tested positive for the virus. We’re implementing all appropriate control measures to protect the force. https://t.co/kkfEIuW7Jb— U.S. Forces Korea (@USForcesKorea) February 26, 2020
The 23-year-old is the first U.S. service member to test positive for the virus.
Camp Carroll is located in the southeast part of the country. It is just north of the southern city of Busan.
According to the USFK website, the 23-year-old soldier is in quarantine at his off-base residence. Health professionals are working to determine if other people have been exposed to the virus.